Mirzapur: Video shows students being served roti and salt, probe on

The headmaster in-charge of a primary school in Mirzapur was suspended after a video surfaced on Thursday showing students being served roti and salt under the mid-day meal scheme. A three-member committee has been formed by the district magistrate to probe the matter.

“I got to know that students were served salt and roti in the mid-day meal at Seur primary school in Jamalpur area. I asked the Additional BSA (Basic Siksha Adhikari) through the BSA to look into it. It was confirmed that the students were given salt and roti,” said DM Anurag Patel.

“It has been reported that the headmistress was on leave as her salary was stopped since July, and the headmaster of another school was given responsibility of the mid-day meal. Prima-facie, the in-charge headmaster Murai Lal, was found responsible and has been suspended. Nyay Panchayat Samanvayak (NPS) Arvind Tripathi was also suspended for alleged negligence,” Patel said.

He added that Additional BSA Brijesh Singh, who is responsible for checking the schools in his block, was sent a showcause notice. Another BSA, Praveen Tiwari, was also sent a showcause notice, while two cooks in the school have been removed from service.

According to the mid-day meal menu, students were to be served roti and curry on Thursday.

BSA Tiwari said that the salary of Sikshamitra Shanti Devi had also been stopped until the inquiry is concluded, and she may be terminated as the midday meal was her responsibility.

“There was nothing wrong on the part of the district administration. The matter will to be investigated and more details are expected by Saturday,” he said.

“We have been told that a teacher in the school and the NPS, who used to be a journalist, have personal issues. The in-charge headmaster told us that he first went to his own school and asked the cooks to prepare rotis. However, at 9 am, while the curry was being prepared, the students were served roti and salt way before lunch time,” added Tiwari.

The village pradhan and headmaster in-charge could not be reached for comment.

UP Minister of Primary Education Satish Dwivedi, who took charge a day earlier, told The Indian Express, “I asked the DM and other officials to look into it… I have also asked for a field report by Friday night.”