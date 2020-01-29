Mirzapur PWD tells junior engineers to ‘catch stray animals’ during Adityanath visit, cancels order after protests

Ganga Yatra passes through Ghazipur Tuesday. Anand Singh Ganga Yatra passes through Ghazipur Tuesday. Anand Singh

An order issued by the district unit of Public Works Department (PWD) in Mirzapur asking junior engineers to be ready with ropes to catch stray animals that might come in the way during the upcoming visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the district as part of the ongoing Ganga Yatra triggered a controversy, with some staffers protesting and pointing out that this was not the job of engineers.

However, the district administration soon cancelled the order, while the government ordered an inquiry into the entire episode and on whose initiative it was issued.

Adityanath, who had launched Ganga Yatra from Bijnor on January 27, is scheduled to be be in Mirzapur on January 29. As arrangements were being made by several departments for the yatra, the PWD issued an order on January 27 assigning duties to its 9 Junior Engineers at different locations in the city on the route of the Yatra.

The order, dated January 27, read, “Ganga Yatra is being organised from January 27-31 and in order to participate in the same, the Chief Minister’s visit is expected on January 29. Keeping this in view, duty of the following Junior Engineers have been assigned from Police lines Mirzapur to Birohi.”

The order listed names of nine Junior Engineers and each one was given a certain section of the route like from Police lines to Bharuhana Chauraha, Bharuhana Chauraha to Baraudha bridge, Bharaudha bridge to Bathua crossing, etc.

The order further read, “The above Junior Engineers with their team are expected to be present on the specified work place on January 29, 2020 with 8-10 ropes. If any stray animals come to the street, they should be kept tied so that there is no obstruction in the commute of the Chief Minister”. A copy of this letter was marked to the District Magistrate, Mirzapur.

Sources said a protest was lodged by some of the Junior Engineers pointing out that they were not trained for such a task and if any untoward incident happens, they would not be responsible for it.

Speaking to The Indian Express, District Magistrate, Sushil Kumar Patel said, “The order was issued by an Executive Engineer by mistake and over some misunderstanding. It has been withdrawn and cancelled.”

Meanwhile, the officer concerned, Kanhaiya Jha, who is officiating as Executive Engineer, PWD, Mirzapur, said, “There are various measures that are taken keeping probabilities in mind. There was a probability that some stray animals might create obstacles that is why such an order was passed but it was immediately withdrawn as it was just based on sambhavna (possibility).

While a senior government officer said that ensuring that the roads were clear of any obstruction is certainly part of job of the PWD, sources inform that as the letter went viral on social media this Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked District Magistrate to also conduct an inquiry into the entire episode as to from where the idea for such an order had generated and who was responsible for it.

