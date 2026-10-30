Justice, compassion cannot be separated from the pursuit of peace: Mirwaiz

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir.... Read More
Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday stressed the need for compassion in the pursuit of peace as he referred to the recently released International Crisis Group report on Jammu and Kashmir while addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid.
Highlighting aspects of the report by the Belgium-based non-profit, Mirwaiz said, “The report says that militancy, street protests and violence have declined in recent years, which everyone welcomes, as no one understands the value of peace more than the people of Kashmir, who have suffered enormously over the past several decades.”
Underscoring that findings of the report deserve attention, Mirwaiz stated that it makes a critical point, which is that the reduction in violence “does not necessarily mean that underlying political grievances have been resolved, or that public confidence has been restored.”
He said that while security is necessary, and the government has a responsibility to protect lives, “security measures alone cannot provide a lasting answer to a problem that also has deep political and human dimensions. Kashmir still remains one of the most militarised places on earth.”
One of the most disturbing aspects highlighted in the report, he said, is the scale of arrests and detentions since 2019. “According to the Union Home Ministry’s own figures, 3,662 people were arrested under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2023, while only 23 convictions were recorded during that period. These figures raise serious questions about prolonged detention, due process and the widespread use of stringent laws,” he said.
Taking note of the incarceration of Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Shahid Ul Islam and Engineer Rashid, among others, Mirwaiz reiterated his appeal to review their cases.
“Justice and compassion cannot be separated from the pursuit of peace. The report also raises concerns about restrictions on political and civic activities, the shrinking space for peaceful expression, curbs on free reporting and a growing feeling of alienation. These are concerns that should not be brushed aside,” he said.
He also argued that if the situation has improved, as is being acknowledged, “should it not also be an opportunity to ease restrictions, review detentions, restore civil liberties and create an environment in which people can express their views and grievances peacefully?”
Remarking that “peace cannot simply be measured by the absence of protests”, he stated that while governments have their own security concerns and responsibilities, the aspirations of the people are equally important and must find a place in any meaningful process towards peace.