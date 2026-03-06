‘When thousands seek guidance, pulpit remains silent’: Mirwaiz slams restrictions during Ramzan after Khamenei killing

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that Muslims across the world are “deeply aggrieved and anxious” over Israeli and American aggression in the Middle East. (File photo)

With restrictions on movement in place in Srinagar since Monday, authorities prevented Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from leaving his residence Friday to lead prayers at the city’s Jamia Masjid.

Restrictions that were put in place following Khamenei’s killing, continued to remain in place on Friday.

Expressing deep concern over them “particularly on a Friday in the holy month of Ramzan”, Mirwaiz, the chief cleric of Kashmir, said: “When thousands of people come to mosques seeking blessings and guidance, the pulpit of the historic Jamia Masjid remains silent while all lanes and by-lanes leading to the mosque have been barricaded”. Describing the situation as “very sad and unfortunate,” he said the sorrow being felt in Kashmir is not only because of these restrictions but also due to the grave developments unfolding in the region.