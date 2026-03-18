Mirwaiz condemns killing of top Iran security official – ‘resilience reflects spirit of a true Muslim nation’

The chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, by Israel.

“The resilience of the people of Iran and their leadership reflects the spirit of a true Muslim nation — courageous, steadfast, and with resolute faith in Almighty Allah,” he said, adding that such people “deserve to lead.”

On Wednesday, Mirwaiz was restricted from leading prayers at a mosque in central Srinagar. He was also restricted from leaving his residence to lead prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan and the Shab-e-Qadr prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, over the past week.