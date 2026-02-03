Mirwaiz slams ‘forced’ shutdown of Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Barat: ‘Naya Kashmir needs explanation’

On Monday, Mirwaiz had announced his plan to lead Shab-e-Barat prayer at the mosque through social media (Credit: Facebook/Mirwaiz Umar Farooq)

Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Tuesday that he was detained at his residence as he was set to lead prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid to mark Shab-e-Barat, an important night of prayer in the Islamic calendar.

Posting pictures of the locked gates at the Jamia masjid and his own residence, Mirwaiz said: “As mosques across the region light up in devotion on this sacred night, Jama Masjid Srinagar stays shut under watch. Yet another closure, and I remain detained at home. Shab-e-Baraat joins a long list since 2019 when prayers at the Valley’s largest mosque have been stopped by force”.