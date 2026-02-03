Mirwaiz slams ‘forced’ shutdown of Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Barat: ‘Naya Kashmir needs explanation’

Mirwaiz was not allowed to lead Friday prayers through three Fridays in January.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
2 min readSrinagarFeb 3, 2026 09:34 PM IST
He addressed congregational prayers at the mosque on Jan 30 and was barred from leaving his house again on Feb 3On Monday, Mirwaiz had announced his plan to lead Shab-e-Barat prayer at the mosque through social media (Credit: Facebook/Mirwaiz Umar Farooq)
Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said Tuesday that he was detained at his residence as he was set to lead prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid to mark Shab-e-Barat, an important night of prayer in the Islamic calendar.

Posting pictures of the locked gates at the Jamia masjid and his own residence, Mirwaiz said: “As mosques across the region light up in devotion on this sacred night, Jama Masjid Srinagar stays shut under watch. Yet another closure, and I remain detained at home. Shab-e-Baraat joins a long list since 2019 when prayers at the Valley’s largest mosque have been stopped by force”.

Underscoring the need for an explanation for closing the mosque, he said: “No reason offered, just locked gates and silence. For those who beat the drums of ‘normalcy’ and ‘naya Kashmir’, this contrast needs an explanation”.

Mirwaiz was not allowed to lead Friday prayers through three Fridays in January. He addressed congregational prayers at the mosque on Jan 30 and was barred from leaving his house again on Feb 3.

On Monday, Mirwaiz had announced his plan to lead Shab-e-Barat prayer at the mosque through social media.

Naveed Iqbal
Naveed Iqbal

Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies. Expertise Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics. Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers: Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state. Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights. Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More

