‘Painful memories of such encounters got revived’: Mirwaiz on Kashmiri man’s death during Army action

He also stated that while his family is seeking justice through an impartial probe, “we can only hope that justice is done as past experiences do not inspire confidence”. (File Photo)

As prayers were allowed at Jamia Masjid after the end of Ramzan, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq drew attention to the death of Ganderbal resident Raashid Ahmed Mughal during an encounter on Wednesday.

Expressing “deep distress”, Mirwaiz told the gathering at the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta: “His (Mughal’s) family had said that he was a part-time computer operator with no links to militancy who was picked up and killed in cold blood; painful memories of such encounters got revived.”

He said that while his family is seeking justice through an impartial probe, “we can only hope that justice is done as past experiences do not inspire confidence”.