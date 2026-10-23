Minutes before takeoff, Veeramani’s daughter taken off Singapore-bound flight

The daughter of granite businessman R Veeramani, who is facing multiple cases of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, was taken off a Singapore-bound flight at Chennai International Airport on Friday afternoon, minutes before departure, as investigators widened their inquiry into financial transactions and possible attempts to shield the accused.

Archana Veeramani, 49, had cleared immigration and boarded an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm when officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the airport and alerted authorities. With assistance from the airline crew, she was brought out of the aircraft and taken into police custody for questioning, police sources said. The flight eventually departed at 2.32 pm without her.