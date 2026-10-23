Minutes before takeoff, Veeramani’s daughter taken off Singapore-bound flight

Tamil Nadu investigators widen inquiry into financial transactions, possible attempts to shield granite baron accused of child sex abuse

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
2 min readUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 06:42 PM IST
Veeramani, his associate Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan and five others have already been arrested and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. (Credits: Video Screen grab)Veeramani, his associate Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan and five others have already been arrested and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. (Credits: Video Screen grab)
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The daughter of granite businessman R Veeramani, who is facing multiple cases of alleged sexual abuse of minor girls, was taken off a Singapore-bound flight at Chennai International Airport on Friday afternoon, minutes before departure, as investigators widened their inquiry into financial transactions and possible attempts to shield the accused.

Archana Veeramani, 49, had cleared immigration and boarded an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart at 2.20 pm when officers from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reached the airport and alerted authorities. With assistance from the airline crew, she was brought out of the aircraft and taken into police custody for questioning, police sources said. The flight eventually departed at 2.32 pm without her.

The operation followed intelligence received by investigators, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, who had been tracking Archana’s movements and those of other people suspected of having links to the alleged offences.

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Also Read | Police: Girl Veeramani sexually abused in 2004 died by suicide; first chargesheet in 2 weeks

After a brief interrogation at the airport, Archana was taken away in a police vehicle. Investigators are particularly interested in cash and gold transactions allegedly involving Veeramani after the first complaint of child sexual abuse was lodged in November 2024.

Investigators were examining whether she possessed information about the alleged activities of her father and his associates.

Police have registered seven cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Veeramani, 84, while a separate investigation concerns allegations that he abetted the suicide of a minor girl in 2004. An 11th alleged survivor has reportedly come forward recently.

Veeramani, his associate Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan and five others have already been arrested and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

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The SIT is also investigating allegations that individuals attempted to protect Veeramani from prosecution, alongside the financial dealings surrounding the case.

Investigators have initiated steps to issue a Blue Corner Notice concerning Prakash Kanniah, an associate suspected of having fled abroad and believed to be in the United Kingdom.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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