Minority status for Jews in Gujarat soon, says CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Express archive photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Express archive photo)

Soon after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Jews of his state would soon be conferred “religious minority” status. The state information department said that the government had given in-principle approval for the move and said a notification to this effect would be issued soon. Rupani is on a six-day visit to Israel.

The news was welcomed by the 300-odd Bene Israeli Jew population in the state, around 150 of whom are in Ahmedabad. The religious minority status will allow them to avail concessions and other benefits. “We are very happy that this small community has been recognised and preserved… This is amazing, we feel more secure,” said Esther David, a well-known Ahmedabad-based author.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App