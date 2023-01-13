Minority killings least in J&K in past three years: Amit Shah

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir should be judged on the basis of one incident; minority killings have been the least in the past three years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday. He also said that a decision has been taken to strengthen the security grid in the region within the next three months and assured that culprits behind the terror attack in Rajouri on January 1 and 2 would not be spared.

Shah was on a visit to Jammu Friday to meet the families of the victims of the Rajouri terror attack that led to the death of six people, including two children. While he was scheduled to visit Rajouri, because of bad weather, Shah could not visit the district and instead held a press conference in Jammu.

“Do not judge the security situation in J&K on the basis of one incident. If you want to judge it, judge it from the beginning of militancy and you will find out that after the abrogation of Article 370, J&K has witnessed the least incidences of violence and resultant deaths,” Shah said in response to a question on the security situation in the union territory.

Shah said that the aim and resolve of security agencies is to end militancy in J&K in the next few years.

“Our security forces are working in this direction and have given befitting replies to the terrorists. More terrorists are dying now and lesser civilians are being killed. Even as far as minority killings are concerned, these three years have witnessed the lowest figures,” Shah said.

Shah informed that in the light of the Rajouri incidents, he had held a security review meeting with representatives of all security agencies and armed forces in Jammu.

“We have discussed creation of a security grid in the region in the coming days. I can say that all the agencies are 100 per cent alert and are prepared to meet the challenges ahead with high morale. All agencies have assured to create a 360-degree security ring and discussed the same. Intelligence agencies too have taken a decision and charted out the course to tighten their activities. I am sure that very soon the Jammu and Kashmir police will catch the culprits behind the incident and bring them before law,” he said.

He also informed that the probe into the two incidents has been handed over to the NIA.

“NIA and Jammu police will together probe the case. This team will look at the case in the light of all the incidents that have taken place in the past one and a half years. Along with this, the action plan to tighten the security of Jammu and Kashmir has been made time bound and it has been decided that the security grid will be strengthened in every region within three months. I want to assure the people of Jammu that whatever be the intention of the terrorists, our agencies will protect Jammu with complete alertness,” he said.

Shah said that all aspects related to overground workers (OGW) of terror groups and their communication network were also discussed. He also clarified that the decision to restart Village Defence Committees was not a reaction to the Rajouri incidents. “This decision was taken in August,” he said.

He praised the resilience of the people of Jammu and said the government is standing by them.

“Because of bad weather I could not go to Rajouri today (Friday). But I have spoken to the family members (of the victims) over the phone. I, along with J&K LG Manoj Sinha, heard them patiently. Their resilience is an inspiration to the whole country. All the people were saying that this is our area and we will not leave. Some families from Pak Occupied Kashmir had also come. Doggedly fighting despite such an incident is a big thing,” he said.

“Be it the Valley or Jammu, the government is standing by the victim families. There are programmes prepared for them. LG has been given powers to customise government schemes according to the needs of the victims,” he added.