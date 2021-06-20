Minority affairs ministry to launch vaccine awareness drive, ropes in community leaders

The national campaign will be launched from minority population-concentrated district of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on Monday will launch a nationwide ‘Jaan Hai toh Jahaan Hai’ vaccination awareness campaign to address hesitancy across the country, especially in rural and minority areas. For the campaign, the ministry has roped in leaders from minority communities — particularly religious leaders.

“The campaign will help crush rumours linked to vaccination. Some vested interests are trying to spread rumours and apprehensions regarding Corona vaccines in some areas of the country. Such elements are enemies of the health and well-being of people,” Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Saturday.

The national campaign will be launched from minority population-concentrated district of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh. It will be carried out by the ministry with various socio-educational organisations, NGOs and women self-help groups. Street plays will also be organised across the country under the campaign.

The minority community leaders roped in by the ministry for the campaign include Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari; Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi, Dr Mufti Mukarram Ahmad; Jain Guru Acharya Lokesh Muni; Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa; Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sajjada Nashin Syed Zainul Abedin; Anjuman Syyed Jadgan; Dargah Ajmer Sharif chairman Haji Syed Moin Hussain; Dargah Ajmer Sharif Khadim Janab Syed Ghulam Kibriya Dastagir; All India Sufi Sajjada Nashin chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty; Dargah Nizamuddin, Delhi Sajjada Nashin Syed Hammad Nizami; Shia Masjid, Delhi Imam Maulana Mohhamad Ali Mohsin Taqvi; Inter Faith Harmony Foundation of India Founder Dr. Khwaja Iftikhar Ahmed; Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor Dr Tariq Mansoor; All India Imam Organisation Chief Imam Dr Umer Ahmed Ilyasi; renowned neurosurgeon Dr Mazda Turel; Director UNESCO Parzor and Jiyo Parsi Dr Shernaz Kama.

Naqvi said various Christian and Buddhist religious leaders, as well as film and television personalities will also be included in the campaign.

He said the two ‘Made in India’ Corona vaccines are result of the hard work of scientists and it has been proved scientifically that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapon in the fight against Corona.

Naqvi had earlier announced that the State Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Women Self-Help Groups, working under ‘Nai Roshni’ scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, will be part of the awareness campaign.

These organisations will also encourage and persuade the people to get vaccinated to tackle the Corona pandemic.