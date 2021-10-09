Minorities panel seeks UP report on Lakhimpur Kheri within 3 days

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities has taken suo motu cognizance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed. Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura has written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and asked for a report within the next three days.

When contacted, Lalpura said, “It would not be fair for me to make any comment until I am furnished with information from the right quarters. I did meet with Tejinder Singh Virk who was injured and has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. I have met his family as well. It was a fruitful discussion.’’

Virk is one of the farm leaders who took part in the protest on Sunday against the Centre’s farm laws.

The farmers had claimed that a car from a convoy belonging to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish ran over protesters in the Tikonia area. Several videos of the incident have since emerged. The minister had denied these allegations. Pressure has been mounting from the Opposition and civil rights groups for Mishra’s resignation.