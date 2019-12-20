Minorities panel chief condemns police action in Jamia, AMU

Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi

Calling police action at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University “absolutely wrong”, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Thursday said Jamia vice-chancellor, Prof Najma Akhtar, should register an FIR if her contention that police entered the campus without the university administration’s permission is correct.

The Commission, Rizvi said, has appealed to the Union government to carry out the NRC exercise as and when it happens in such a way as to protect the interests of Indian Muslims.

He also said the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC are a result of “miscommunication” about the new law, as it has “absolutely no bearing” on Muslims of India.

Rizvi, who has been national general secretary of BJP Minority Morcha and state president of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh Minority Morcha before his current assignment, said, “CAA is only about Muslims from these three countries (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh) who are not citizens of India. That is a message that really needs to go out, and to that end we at the Commission, and also the ministry, are reaching out to the people. We are constantly in touch with religious leaders and others to help them make this distinction.”

On police action in universities, Rizvi, “What happened in Jamia and AMU was absolutely wrong. Police cannot enter the campus of an educational institution and use force on students the way they did in the library, in toilets and other places. In fact, it is important to refrain from using force when trying to deal with protesters. There is also the proviso that a protest should not turn violent either.”

He said, “If her (Jamia V-C Akhtar’s) contention that she did not call them (police) in is true, she should file an FIR.”

Pointing out that the situation now is “very heated”, Rizvi said, “Once normalcy is restored, we will certainly meet students, including the person who seems to have suffered such grievous injuries to the eye. To do so in the present situation may be counter-productive.”

On the minority panel’s appeal to the government, Rizvi said, “The Home Minister (Amit Shah) has already given an assurance that whenever NRC is rolled out interests of Indian Muslims will be protected. We had reached out to the government some time back with this appeal.”

Rizvi, who holds a diploma in Mechanics from the Industrial Training Institute in Kanpur, worked for 30 years in the telecom and manufacturing industry before assuming charge as chairperson of UP Minority Finance Development Corporation.

Under him, the NCM formed a committee to look into whether Hindus should get minority status in eight states where they are not the dominant religious group — a PIL on this was recently rejected by Supreme Court. Rizvi had also said that those who support Pakistan in sports should go to that country, or should be deported there.

