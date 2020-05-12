Minorities flourishing in India; Islamophobia allegations attempt to defame country: Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the women who sat on protests at Shaheen Bagh cannot be termed “anti-nationals” but they had been “misguided by the bogus bashing brigade”. (file) Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the women who sat on protests at Shaheen Bagh cannot be termed “anti-nationals” but they had been “misguided by the bogus bashing brigade”. (file)

Minorities are “flourishing” in India and have been an equal partner in development without discrimination under the Modi government, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday, dismissing allegations of Islamophobia as an attempt to defame the country.

The “Narendra Modi phobia club” has been unable to digest the inclusive growth under the prime minister and is engaged in a “nefarious campaign” in India and abroad through fake propaganda alleging “intolerance, communalism and discrimination” against minorities in India, Naqvi said. In a blog titled “Islamophobia — Bogey of Bogus Bashing Brigade”, the minority affairs minister argued that the “Modi phobia club” is playing the “Islamophobia card” to harm the pluralistic fabric of India, but will not succeed.

Naqvi’s remarks come days after a wave of angry reactions on Twitter by citizens and rights activists from various Arab countries following allegations that Muslims are being blamed for spreading COVID-19 in parts of India.

Also, the 57-member prominent international Muslim grouping, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, recently accused India of “Islamophobia”. India has dismissed all such allegations.

“Minorities in India are flourishing equally with all the citizens with a sense of equality, security and prosperity. Misinformation against such a gracious and tolerant country and its effective leadership is nothing but the height of ignorance and mental bankruptcy,” Naqvi said.

He claimed that no riot took place in last 5 years of the Modi government and it was after “nefarious preaching” by those who were irked by this that the Delhi riots happened.

Naqvi said the women who sat on protests at Shaheen Bagh cannot be termed “anti-nationals” but they had been “misguided by the bogus bashing brigade”.

