Minor survivor identifies granite baron Veeramani in prison parade

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express... Read More
A minor survivor of alleged sexual abuse identified granite businessman R Veeramani during an identification parade at Tamil Nadu’s Puzhal Central Prison last week, marking a significant development in an investigation into eight cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act involving him and several associates.
The identification took place as the Greater Chennai Police widened their investigation, conducting searches at properties linked to the accused, pursuing a businessman who had fled abroad, and arresting a security guard who allegedly knew that children were being brought to Veeramani’s residence but failed to alert the authorities.
The latest arrest, made on Sunday, brought the number of people taken into custody to nine.
Police said Seenu alias Srinivasan, a security guard employed at Veeramani’s residence, was arrested in connection with two cases. Investigators alleged that he was aware of children visiting the property but did not report the matter to the authorities.
His arrest followed the detention of eight people, including Veeramani, in connection with allegations of sexual offences against minor girls. The others arrested were Shanthi, Mahendra Simhan, Lazar, Ganesan, Babu, Parthiban and Sakthivel.
All eight were remanded to Puzhal Central Prison.
The identification parade was conducted inside the prison as part of the investigation into one of the registered cases. Police said a survivor identified Veeramani during the procedure. They did not disclose further details of the identification or the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence.
Veeramani was formally arrested in three additional cases, while Shanthi, her husband Mahendra Simhan, and Lazar were arrested in another case on October 28.
Investigators also searched Ganesan’s residence in Kolathur and a dance school operated by Shanthi in Neelankarai over the weekend. Police said materials relevant to the investigation were seized from the premises, without specifying their nature.
In a parallel development, police have initiated action against businessman K Prakash, son of Southern Railway union leader N Kanniah, who allegedly helped Veeramani conceal his offences.
Prakash has allegedly fled abroad, according to investigators. Police said action had been taken to revoke his passport and that efforts were underway to secure his return to India. Look Out Circulars have also been issued to prevent accused persons from leaving the country.
The investigation is being pursued by a Special Investigation Team, with the Greater Chennai Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit having made the earlier arrests.
Police said they were expediting the investigation and preparing to file final reports before the court in the registered cases this week.
This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.