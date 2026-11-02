Minor survivor identifies granite baron Veeramani in prison parade

A minor survivor of alleged sexual abuse identified granite businessman R Veeramani during an identification parade at Tamil Nadu’s Puzhal Central Prison last week, marking a significant development in an investigation into eight cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act involving him and several associates.

The identification took place as the Greater Chennai Police widened their investigation, conducting searches at properties linked to the accused, pursuing a businessman who had fled abroad, and arresting a security guard who allegedly knew that children were being brought to Veeramani’s residence but failed to alert the authorities.

The latest arrest, made on Sunday, brought the number of people taken into custody to nine.