Minor raped, murdered: MKM threatens agitation if chargesheet not filed by Sept 26

The girl's body was found on July 27 and subsequently a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with for sexually assaulting and murdering the minor.

Two weeks after the raped and murder of a 14-year-old girl was in Raigad district, the Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has threatened to launch an agitation from September 26 if the chargesheet in the case was not filed before September 24. The MKM has also demanded that the case should be heard by a fast-track court. “If the chargesheet is not filed before September 24 and the case is not heard by fast-track court, then we will launch the morcha at Roha from September 26. We request the government to take immediate action in the case,” said Rajan Ghag, convener of Maratha Kranti Morcha.

According to Raigad police, the girl had left her residence at Tambhadi village in Roha on her scooty on July 26. Her body was found on July 27 and subsequently a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with for sexually assaulting and murdering the minor.

