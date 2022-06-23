Minor ‘raped’ in Meerut village, accused arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man at a village in Meerut late Tuesday night. The alleged incident took place at the girl’s house where her three younger brothers were also present.

The girl’s father, a contractual labourer, has lodged an FIR stating that he was out for work at that time. His wife had died two years back. The suspect, who lives in the vicinity, was handed over to the police by local residents who overpowered him when he was trying to escape. Later, the police released the youth citing lack of evidence against him.

On Wednesday morning, the father along with residents reached the area police station seeking immediate arrest of the suspect after filing an FIR.“We were told that the accused forced the victim’s father to give thumb impression on a plain paper saying he (father) had no complaint against him. We have arrested the accused,” said a police officer.