Monday, October 15, 2018
Delhi: 79-year-old man arrested for raping minor

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's parents, a case was registered under the relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2018 10:32:37 pm
Police are also probing if the accused had raped the victim on multiple occasions.

A 79-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl on the pretext of giving her a chocolate in Delhi, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the girl was playing outside her house, a senior officer said.

The accused allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the incident to anyone, he said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her parents, who took her to the police station, the officer added.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s parents, a case was registered under the relevant sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual offences (POCSO) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a senior police official said.

Police are also probing if the accused had raped the victim on multiple occasions.

In a similar incident, a student of a government school was allegedly raped by four men, including the son of her landlord, who lured her with an offer to buy a pizza, on Friday in Delhi.

