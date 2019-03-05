Minor ‘raped’ by 18-yr-old in Muzaffarnagar village

A minor girl was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old youth at a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place when the girl had gone to the washroom located outside her house. The accused allegedly spotted the girl stepping out of her house and then forcefully took her to a sugarcane field where he raped her, police said.

“We received information from the victim’s father that she was raped by someone from the village in broad daylight. Teams have been deployed to look for the accused,” said the station house officer (SHO) of the police station where an FIR under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered.

A medical examination of the girl has been conducted and the reports are awaited, police said.

The accused’s family has claimed that he is innocent.

His father claimed: “He was working with me in the fields at the time (of the incident).

There appears to be some pressure tactic since we were told by the village pradhan that the girl has denied the incident. I have not spoken to him (pradhan) since that day.”

The SHO of the local police station further said, “We will speak to the neighbours to check whether the accused has been seen around the girl’s house before or if he had planned it beforehand.