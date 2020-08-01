Minor raped, murdered in Muzaffarnagar village; one held

The incident came days after a 16-year-old girl was gangraped in a Muzaffarnagar village by four men. (Representational) The incident came days after a 16-year-old girl was gangraped in a Muzaffarnagar village by four men. (Representational)

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by a 22-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar late Thursday night. Police said they have arrested the accused and that he had confessed to the crime.

The crime came to light on Thursday after the father of the victim filed an FIR when did not return home till late evening. In the FIR, the father said that when the family tried to trace the girl, some of her friends said the accused — who stays in the same village — asked her to come along with him as he was going home.

Muzaffarnagar Deputy SP Ashish Pratap Singh said, “We took him into custody and when we interrogated him at the police station, he confessed to not only killing the seven-year-old, but also raping her. He will be sent to jail on Saturday.”

Woman raped in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said on Friday. A case under Section 376 D (gangrape) of the IPC has been registered against two identified and three unknown persons on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman’s brother-in-law, they said.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on Thursday night when the widowed woman went to an agricultural field near her house, police said. When she did not return, her family members started searching for her and she was later found in the field, they said. The woman told her family that five men assaulted her and identified two of them from her neighbouring village, police said.

