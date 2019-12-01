Minor out to celebrate birthday gangraped, 4 held: Tamil Nadu Police

A minor girl who had gone to a park near Coimbatore with a friend to celebrate her birthday was allegedly gangraped, police said. Four accused were arrested on Saturday, but two main accused are absconding.

According to the police, the girl and her friend spent time in a park on Tuesday evening to celebrate her birthday. “As they were about to leave the place around 8 pm, a six-member gang stopped them and assaulted the girl’s friend, aged 19. Both the victim and her friend were taken to an isolated place away from the park, where the gang members allegedly sexually assaulted the girl and filmed the act. Six of them also assaulted her male friend, stripped him and shot videos,” said an officer.

“The girl told her mother about the incident the next day, and a complaint was filed at an all-women police station,” the officer said. A special team was on the hunt for the accused over the last three days.

All of the accused hail from the neighbourhood where the alleged crime happened, police said. After being produced in a mahila court, they were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.