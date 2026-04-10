Minor missing for 8 months: Delayed FIR, HC orders removal of Bokaro cop

On April 7, the HC ordered that no coercive action should be taken against the petitioner or her kin. However, the counsel alleged that despite this, another relative was picked up by police Thursday. The matter will be heard on April 15.

Hearing a case in connection with a minor girl having gone missing for eight months, the Jharkhand High Court on Thursday ordered the removal of the officer-in-charge of a police station and raised concern over alleged police action against members of the missing girl’s family despite an earlier order restraining such steps.

The case pertains to a girl missing since July 21, 2025, from Bokaro. The petitioner’s counsel said Vincent Rohit Marki, the girl’s mother, had approached police, saying her daughter did not return after leaving home to complete an online form submission. She went missing on July 21, and the mother approached police the same day, but an FIR was registered on August 4, the family’s counsel said.