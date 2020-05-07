Minor girl shoots herself dead with father’s weapon

However, no suicide note was recovered by the police. (Representational Photo) However, no suicide note was recovered by the police. (Representational Photo)

A 17-year-old girl allegedly shot herself dead with the licensed weapon of her father at their residence in Mundian area of Ludhiana Wednesday late.

Police said that according to the family of the girl, she was under mental depression because of her worry for studies. She was undergoing treatment for the same and had failed exams earlier. She was worried about her class 12 exams that were pending.

However, no suicide note was recovered by the police.

Lakhwinder Singh, father of the girl, told the police that the family was home when the incident happened. All were sitting on the veranda and the girl was inside. They heard gunshot and rushed inside.

They saw her lying in blood. She was rushed to hospital but declared dead. She reportedly shot herself in the throat.

ASI Harbhajan Singh, incharge of Mundian police post, said that according to the family, the girl was in depression and was undergoing treatment. “According to family, she had failed exams earlier too. She was constantly in tension due to studies. However, no suicide note has been recovered,” the ASI said.

The ASI said that on the basis of the family’s statement, inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC at the Jamalpur police station and the body sent for autopsy.

