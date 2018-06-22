Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Minor girl raped by 10 people in Bulandshahr
Minor girl raped by 10 people in Bulandshahr

Two men, known to the victim, took her on their motorcycle on the pretext of visiting a nearby shrine, he said, adding that later eight other people joined them and all of them raped the minor.

By: PTI | Bulandshahr (up) | Published: June 22, 2018 4:53:47 pm
Minor girl raped by 10 people in Bulandshahr The victim was found lying unconscious by her parents in an agricultural field, Singh said.
A minor girl was allegedly raped by 10 people in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The incident took place on Monday when the 15-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend an engagement ceremony, Jahangirabad Circle Officer Jitendra Singh said.

Two men, known to the victim, took her on their motorcycle on the pretext of visiting a nearby shrine, he said, adding that later eight other people joined them and all of them raped the minor.

The victim was found lying unconscious by her parents in an agricultural field, Singh said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the minor’s father, the police registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.

