Coimbatore: Minor girl out to celebrate birthday gang-raped, four arrested

The girl had gone to a park with a male friend on November 26 to celebrate her birthday. While she was returning from the park at around 9 pm, the men assaulted the male friend, dragged her to a secluded place and then raped her.

Six men allegedly gang-raped a minor school girl Saturday at a park in Coimbatore. Out of the six, four have been arrested by police, reported PTI.

A complaint was lodged at an All Women police station after the girl narrated the incident to her mother the next day.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the POCSO Act, 354 (assault on a woman to outrage her modesty) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of IPC and were produced before a Mahila Court today. The police said that the accused are now lodged in Coimbatore’s central jail, adding that the search is on for the other two men, including the gang leader.

