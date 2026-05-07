Minor girl ‘kidnapped and gangraped’ in Uttarakhand; Congress seeks to corner BJP over ‘protecting criminals’

An FIR has been registered against three men on the complaint of the father of the child under sections of the POCSO Act.

A minor girl who had left home for her friend’s wedding was allegedly kidnapped and gangraped by three men in Uttarakhand’s Champawat. Congress has alleged that one of the suspects is a former office bearer of the local BJP unit, and accused the state government of “protecting criminals” in Champawat – Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami’s constituency.

The police said they received a call on the 112 helpline on May 6 that a minor girl, who had gone to attend a friend’s wedding in a village in the district on May 5, had not returned home. A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot, and a search operation was launched. “After searching the area, the girl was found near a dairy, and she alleged that she was raped by three men. She was taken to the hospital, and a medical examination was conducted on her,” Champawat Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav said.