Minor gangraped in Bhubaneswar: Police

This is the third such incident in the district in as many weeks.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by eight people including a policeman and mediapersons in Bhubaneswar city over two months, the police said on Saturday. The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint at a Mahila police station, following which, an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that her minor daughter was repeatedly gangraped by the accused through March and April. The victim however, only confided in her parents recently, the complaint said, adding that the victim had been threatened not to disclose the matter.

“The girl has been able to share some details about the accused and we are trying to identify them. While recording her statement, she has alleged that two of the accused are from a media organisation while the others are a policeman and two of his associates and two security personnel. She has been medically examined. No arrests have been made yet. A special team has been formed to investigate the matter,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneshwar City, Umashankar Dash.

All the accused have been booked under charges of rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Officials said the accused policeman was on lockdown duty in the city when the crime took place and that he is not posted with the Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate.

