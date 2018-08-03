Minor ‘drugged, sodomised’ by six seniors in Rajasthan school

Ajmer SP, Rajesh Singh confirmed that the boy had escaped from the school on July 23 night. Ajmer SP, Rajesh Singh confirmed that the boy had escaped from the school on July 23 night.

An FIR has been filed after a minor boy accused six senior students of a boarding school in Rajasthan’s Ajmer of allegedly drugging and sodomising him for several days, the police said on Thursday.

In the FIR, lodged under several sections of the POCSO Act and IPC on July 30, the victim’s family has claimed that the boy had taken admission to the school on July 10 and had been sodomised multiple times since then. They claimed that the boy was also forced to consume liquor and drugged, until he escaped from the school campus on July 23.

Station House Officer of Alwar’s Gate police station, Hari Pal Singh said the student had taken admission to a senior class of the school on July 8. In the FIR, Singh said, the family said the alleged sodomy began soon afterward. “The (boy’s) parents and the (school) authorities approached us and we registered an FIR on July 30.” The FIR was lodged against six senior students, he said, even as the police were investigating if there were more people involved in the alleged crime. The student’s medical tests were conducted on Thursday, the police said.

Ajmer SP, Rajesh Singh confirmed that the boy had escaped from the school on July 23 night.

