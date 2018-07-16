Minor boys allegedly gangrape girl in Dehradun outskirts after watching porn

The incident left the girl in shock, police said. (Representational Image) The incident left the girl in shock, police said. (Representational Image)

Five minor boys, aged between eight and 14, who had allegedly gangraped an eight-year-old girl in a village in Dehradun’s Sahaspur area, were sent to a correction home here, on Monday. The incident happened on Thursday – the same day when Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat announced that Uttarakhand would soon enact a law to give death penalty for rape of minors.

However, the victim’s family approached the police only two days after the incident. An FIR was eventually filed in the Sahaspur police station on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday a group of five boys – eight, 10, 12 and 14 years of age — watched porn on the mobile phone after which they hatched a plan to call the victim, who was their neighbour, to the home of one of the boys. It was planned that the girl would be approached in the evening time when her parents are out of the house – the father to drive his autorickshaw, and the mother to fetch fodder for animals.

The victim was promised toffees for coming to the house, and was eventually gangraped, Sahaspur Station Officer Inspector N S Rathore informed The Indian Express.

“One of the family members of the boy in whose house the gangrape happened, caught the minors during the act, after which the boys dispersed and the victim was sent home,” Rathore said. The incident left the girl in shock, police said.

“On the day of the incident, the girl’s mother noticed that she was silent. On being questioned the victim didn’t divulge much to her mother…. It took her two days to tell her mother about the incident, after which the family reached the police station,” Rathore said.

After the FIR the boys were taken into police custody, and on Monday the five juveniles were sent to a correction home.

