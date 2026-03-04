Minor boy beaten to death by mob in Odisha on ‘suspicion of goat theft’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A minor boy in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was beaten to death by a mob over suspicion of goat theft, police said. Another minor sustained serious injuries in the attack.
The incident occurred at Herogada village on Monday.
According to police, some local residents detained the minor and three of his friends, accusing them of stealing a goat. While two of the friends managed to escape, the other two were assaulted.
Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Senapati told The Indian Express that after getting information about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot and took the two minors to hospital. “They were initially rushed to the Jharadihi hospital and later moved to the Rairangpur hospital, where the doctors declared one of them dead,” said Senapati.
The deceased was a class 9 student.
Based on a complaint filed by his father, a murder case was registered at Tiring police station, and an investigation has been launched into the incident, said the SDPO.
The father of the deceased, in his complaint, alleged that his son and his friend had gone to a nearby village to witness Jahira Puja. At around 4.30 pm, he was informed via phone that locals assaulted the minors and that they were taken to a hospital. When he rushed to hospital, he saw both boys had suffered multiple injuries. He said in the complaint that, as per his son, the mob assaulted them with lathis. The complainant demanded a proper inquiry into the incident.
Senapati said 11 persons have been identified for their alleged role in the incident. More people are being identified from video footage will be arrested soon, police said.
According to police, the matter has been taken seriously, and a detailed inquiry is being conducted into the matter.
