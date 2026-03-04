Minor boy beaten to death by mob in Odisha on ‘suspicion of goat theft’

According to police, some local residents detained the minor and three of his friends, accusing them of stealing a goat. While two of the friends managed to escape, the other two were assaulted. (Representational image/File)

A minor boy in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was beaten to death by a mob over suspicion of goat theft, police said. Another minor sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The incident occurred at Herogada village on Monday.

According to police, some local residents detained the minor and three of his friends, accusing them of stealing a goat. While two of the friends managed to escape, the other two were assaulted.

Rairangpur SDPO Birendra Kumar Senapati told The Indian Express that after getting information about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot and took the two minors to hospital. “They were initially rushed to the Jharadihi hospital and later moved to the Rairangpur hospital, where the doctors declared one of them dead,” said Senapati.