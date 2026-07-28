Ministry pushing RBI to open licences for more urban cooperative banks: Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani

Of the 1,450 UCBs in the country, almost 1,100 are in three states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

The Ministry of Cooperation has urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open licences for more urban cooperative banks in the country, a top official said on Monday.

Speaking at a book release function, Cooperation Ministry Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani said that India needs urban cooperative banks (UCBs) in every town of the country.

Echoing the views, Satish K Marathe, director, Central Board of RBI, said there are hundreds of districts in the country that do not have UCBs.

“Of the 1,450 UCBs in the country, almost 1,100 are in three states — Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka. The rest of the country has very few (urban cooperative) banks,” Marathe said, speaking after the release of the book ‘Cooperative Management: The Indian Perspective’, co-authored by KK Tripathy, Joint Secretary in the Economic Advisory Council to The Prime Minister. Harekrishna Misra and SK Wadkar co-wrote the book.