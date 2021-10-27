Ministry proposes 40 kmph speed limit for motorcycles with child riding pillion

THOSE RIDING motorcycles with children aged up to four years on pillion will have to ensure that they are wearing a crash helmet or bicycle helmet complying with relevant safety standards, according to a draft notification proposal. Also, the motorcycle speed cannot exceed 40 kmph.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Nitin Gadkari has issued the draft notification over safety guidelines to be followed while carrying children aged below four on motorcycle.

The draft rules recommend that a safety harness shall be used for attaching a child pillion passenger aged below four to the person driving the motorcycle.

The ministry is open to receiving suggestions and objections on the draft for the next 30 days. “The following draft of certain rules further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989… is hereby published as required by sub[1] section (1) of section 212 of the said Act for information of all persons likely to be affected thereby; and notice is hereby given that the said draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification…, are made available to the public,” the ministry said in a notification dated October 21.