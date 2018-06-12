Women and Child Development Ministry expands ChildLine to 435 locations

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi also urged people to be part of the ministry’s campaign against child labour. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi also urged people to be part of the ministry’s campaign against child labour. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Tuesday, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said it had expanded ChildLine — the nationwide emergency helpline for children in distress — to 435 locations and key railway stations, calling it a contributing factor towards curbing the menace of child labour. It said ChildLine received 1.8 crore calls every year since 2014.

“We have expanded childline to 435 locations and key railway stations, it’s a great contributing factor in curbing child labour,” the Ministry tweeted.

The ministry also urged people to join its movement against child labour. “Child labour is an offence. Period. Join our movement and pledge #iStandAgainstChildLabour,” the ministry said.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi also urged people to be part of the ministry’s campaign against child labour.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi also promoted the initiative of the ministry. “Take the pledge. #iStandAgainstChildLabour,” Satyarthi tweeted.

World Day Against Child Labour was first launched in 2002 aiming to raise awareness and activism to prevent child labour. According to a UNICEF study, in 2011 child labour constituted 13 per cent of the workforce in India at 10.2 million.

“India’s 2011 census showed that there were more than 10.2 million economically active children in the age group of five to 14 years – 5.6 million boys and 4.5 million girls· Eight million children were working in rural areas, and 2 million in urban areas,” the UNICEF report said.

