Ministry of Women and Child Development: Don’t call for children’s adoption on social media

The Ministry of Women and Child Development issued a notice on Monday urging the general public to “refrain’’ from circulating messages on social media for the adoption of children who have been orphaned due to Covid-19.

Raising concerns that such unregulated “adoptions” could even lead to child trafficking, the ministry had earlier written to states asking them to monitor such activity and also ensure that such orphaned children be produced before District Child Welfare Committees. The Ministry has since issued such alerts regarding the matter on several instances.

In the public notice issued today, the ministry had said, “…If any child is found to have lost parents to Covid, with no one to look after them, the child ought to be produced before the District Child Welfare Committee within 24 hours.” The notice also said that information regarding such children could be shared on the child helpline – 1098.