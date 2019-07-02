IRCTC releases new timetable, 267 trains under Northern Railways rescheduled

Starting July 1, Indian Railways has updated the timings of several trains and released the new time table. The Railways under “Trains at a Glance” (TAG) released the new schedule for trains across India.

Advertising

Besides TAG, all 17 railway zones have also released their respective Zonal Railway Time Table, meanwhile, the Northern Railway (NR) has reshuffled the timings of around 267 trains in the new timetable. The zone has introduced two new Tejas Express trains on the New Delhi-Chandigarh-New Delhi and the New Delhi-Lucknow-New Delhi routes.

It has extended the journey of four trains — the Dehradun-New Delhi Nanda Devi Express up to Kota Junction, the Aligarh-Moradabad passenger up to Gajraula, the Ambala-Amb Andaura DEMU up to Daulatpur Chowk and the New Delhi-Ludhiana Shatabdi Express up to Lohian Khas.

NR has also increased the frequency of the Allahabad-New Delhi-Allahabad Humsafar Express from tri-weekly to four days a week and decreased the frequency of the New Delhi-Ludhiana-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from five days to two days a week.

Advertising

The zone has also changed the departure timings of 148 trains. While the departure timings of 93 trains have been pre-poned, those of 55 trains have been postponed.

The arrival timings of 118 trains have been changed — while for 57 trains, the timings have been pre-poned, those of 61 trains have been postponed.

According to the latest time table, the newly launched India’s first self-propelled semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express (22435/22436) will be proliferated owing to its success. The train runs between New Delhi- Varanasi, and has reduced the travel time between the two cities by forty per cent.

According to IRCTC, “ A root cause analysis of the reasons for loss of punctuality has been carried out for trains regularly running late and necessary changes in the time table have been incorporated.” Under Mission Raftaar, 261 trains have been speeded up (by up to 110 minutes) over different zones.

(With inputs from PTI)