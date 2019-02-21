MHA orders pan-India survey to assess impact of police services

In an attempt to understand public perception about police services, the Ministry of Home Affairs has commissioned the Bureau of Police Research and Development to conduct a pan-India survey to assess the impact of police services, in order to improve service delivery in policing and enhance public satisfaction likewise.

In a statement released on Thursday, the ministry has directed the bureau to conduct the All India Citizens Survey of Police Services through the National Council of Applied Economic Research in the national capital. The survey is scheduled to commence in March and is expected to be completed within nine months.

“From time to time, several initiatives have been taken by the Government of India, aimed at facilitating and supplementing the efforts of States/UTs in providing citizen centric police services. A globally accepted way to assess the impact or outcomes of such endeavours is through a holistic analysis of services rendered to the public, through public perception surveys conducted by professional and independent agencies. Such surveys are globally tested tools for improving service delivery in policing and enhancing public satisfaction,” the statement said.

“The survey is aimed to understand public perceptions about police, gauge the level non-reporting of crimes or incidents to Police, the position on ground relating to crime reporting and recording, timeliness and quality of police response and action, and to assess citizens’ perception and experience about women and children’s safety,” it added.

Based on the National Sample Survey framework, the survey will cover a representative sample of 1.2 lakh households spread over 173 districts across the country. All states and Union Territories will be included in the survey.

“The outcome of the survey is expected to bring out useful suggestions for stakeholders in formulating and implementing appropriate policy responses and changes in the functioning of police at the cutting edge and for improving crime prevention and investigation, transformation in community policing, improvement in the access to the justice and increased/ appropriate resource allocation for police in a systematic manner,” the statement said.

“States/UTs have been requested to extend full cooperation to the conduct of the survey, and to adopt this good practice and prepare their Police for undertaking such surveys on their own, in future,” it added.