MHA removes security cover of 919 ‘undeserving’ persons in J&K

In a clear message to those involved in “anti-national activities”, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday withdrew the security cover of 919 “undeserving” persons in Jammu and Kashmir, including 22 separatist leaders, in order to curb the inappropriate use of police resources.

As per a notification issued by the Centre, at least 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles have been released ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “It was observed by the Centre that many undeserving persons managed to get security cover, resulting in the lack of state police resources for the public at large,” the notification read.

“Accordingly, the Union Home Ministry directed the state government that a case by case in-depth review may be taken on merits,” it added.

“The List of persons whose security cover has been withdrawn by the state government includes 22 separatist leaders, giving a clear message to those who are involved in anti-national activities. It has resulted in the availability of 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, the Income Tax department had attached the Delhi residence of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, PTI reported. The action was taken on charges of tax evasion against Geelani.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said, “Separatists there will have to mend their ways and cooperate in the development of Kashmir. Whatever we will do will be in the best interests of Kashmir.”