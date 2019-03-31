Ministry of Home Affairs clears renaming of village in Madhya Pradesh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has cleared a proposal by the Madhya Pradesh government to rename a village in its Katni district.

The draft to rename Durjanpur village as ‘Shivdham’ was sent by the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP to the MHA before last year’s Assembly polls.

“A no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued to Madhya Pradesh government to rename Durjanpur as ‘Shivdham’,” a senior MHA official said, adding that the Union ministry had also sought comments from the Kamal Nath government over the same.

A senior government official said, “We had sought report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Geographical Survey of India (GSI), Department of Post, and Ministry of Earth Sciences. There were no adverse reports from any agency, following which an NOC was issued. The state government can rename the village as ‘Shivdham’. A notification will be issued by the Public Works Department of Madhya Pradesh informing the Department of Post and GSI so that the general public does not face any inconvenience when referring to ‘Durjanpur’ as ‘Shivdham’.”

Ministry officials said that the residents of Durjanpur petitioned the state government for a name change as the older name signifies “evil”.

Under the government guidelines for renaming railway stations, villages, towns, and cities, it is mandatory to obtain an NOC from the MHA by the respective state government.

The MHA had earlier approved the renaming of the British-era railway station Robertsganj as Sonbhadra; and the Farah Town railway station near Mathura and the iconic Mughalsarai Junction after Deen Dayal Upadhyay.