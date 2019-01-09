Ministry of Defence moves court to stop Agusta case in arbitration tribunal

The Indian government on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court, praying for a permanent injunction order to restrain AgustaWestland from continuing with the arbitration process due to the ongoing criminal cases before the trial court.

Advertising

Hearing the case, Justice Pratibha M Singh refused to give any interim order to stay the proceedings before the Arbitration Tribunal, initiated by AgustaWestland International Limited.

The company contends that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) cannot unilaterally freeze payments in the Rs 3,600-crore deal.

India had already paid 30 per cent of the amount. The government had then refused to be drawn into the arbitration process, but decided to participate in it in January 2014.

Justice Singh said she cannot pass any interim order without hearing the other party (Agusta), so the petitioner (MoD) should first serve the copy to Agusta.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand, appearing for MoD, said the matter is scheduled for hearing before the Tribunal at 11 am, Wednesday. The court said it will hear it as the “first item tomorrow at 10.30 am”.

ASG Anand contended that the court should “pass a decree of permanent injunction restraining the defendant (Agusta) from continuing with the arbitration proceedings…pending before (the) Tribunal consisting of Prof William W Park, Justice B N Srikrishna (retd) and Justice B P Jeevan Reddy (retd) on the basis of pendency of serious criminal cases before special court for CBI…”

Advertising

The ministry submitted that Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the case, was recently arrested and investigation is on. Agusta had invoked the arbitration process after the government cancelled the scam-tainted helicopter deal. Italy and India are separately probing allegations that AgustaWestland paid bribes to win the 2010 deal for VVIP helicopters.