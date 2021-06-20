Ministry of Culture to organise Yoga Day programmes at 75 monuments across India

Considering the current pandemic situation, the number of participants for yoga sessions has been restricted to 20 at each site | (Image credits: pexel/representational)

The Ministry of Culture plans to celebrate International Day of Yoga at 75 cultural heritage locations across the country. While Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel would be performing yoga at Delhi’s Red Fort on June 21, at 7 am, other senior officials will conduct yoga camps at other monuments and forts including the Agra Fort, Shanti Stupa in Ladakh, Ellora Caves in Maharashtra and Nalanda in Bihar.

Considering the current pandemic situation, the number of participants for yoga sessions has been restricted to 20 at each site. Several prominent people will take part in the programmes being organized at these locations. The extensive drive has been titled “Yoga, An Indian Heritage”, and is part of the India’s “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” campaign.

The event at Red Fort – which has reopened this week after January 26 violence and pandemic-related lockdowns – will include a 45-minute yoga session, followed by a 30-minute cultural programme, to be performed by awardees from the Sangeet Natak Akademi or Zonal Cultural Centres.

Live streaming of the event will be done on all the digital platforms/ pages of the Ministry of Culture for selected 30 sites out of the total 75 where Yoga Day programmes are being held.

Other places in the list of 75 include Rajiv Lochan Temple, Raipur, Kalagram in Chandigarh, Aguada Fort in Goa, Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, Hansi Fort in Hisar and Akhnoor Fort in Jammu.