Ministers of ‘incoming Cong govt’ will be with people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the mood in Madhya Pradesh is one of change, and that people will get the first priority in the incoming Congress government, followed by party workers and, lastly, party leaders.

“Whoever becomes a minister or the chief minister, if their doors are not open for the people, and Congress workers, that person will remain neither the CM nor a minister for even 15 minutes,’’ Rahul told party workers in poll-bound MP after a roadshow.

The roadshow began from Lal Ghati and covered a distance of more than 17 km, passing through parts of old and new Bhopal.

“Agar neta aapke beech nahi rahega toh woh neta nahi rahega (the leader who does not spend time with you will not remain leader,’’ Rahul said. He declared that the Congress will pick as candidates only those who work for the party, and follow only the criterion of winnability.

“Those who parachute in before the elections from any direction, including from the BJP, will not be given tickets. They are welcome but they will have to work for a few years before they become eligible for (Congress) tickets. The worker plays the role of Opposition, suffering cane blows and getting beaten up, and will get the priority,’’ he said.

Referring to farmers’ suicides, rape and other crimes against women, as well as unemployment in the state, Rahul said the Congress will address these issues by waiving loans of farmers, giving women enough representation in the Assembly and the police force, and provide jobs by setting up industries in MP. He later said the Congress will support the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament.

Alleging that the Narendra Modi government favours a handful of industrialists, Rahul said, “When rich industrialists do not return money to banks, the government uses the euphemism non-performing assets (NPAs), but when a farmer cannot not repay a loan of Rs 5,000 he is called a defaulter, or a thief.”

Calling demonetisation the world’s biggest scam to convert black money into white, Rahul Gandhi said the exercise took money from farmers, women and deposited it “in pockets of thieves such as Vijay Mallya”.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath, campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajay Singh also spoke during the roadshow.

Rahul was presented with a shawl and a coconut for completing the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, and the felicitation was described as one in keeping with Hindu rituals. The roadshow began after worship and chanting of mantras by priests.

