Ministers meet CJP leaders near Jantar Mantar in fresh round of talks

The meeting between Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh with CJP leaders took place at a neutral place on Jantar Mantar Road, sources told The Indian Express.

Written by: Liz Mathew
1 min readUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 06:50 PM IST
Why government is talking to CJP, but stopping short of concessionsNadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Monday even as security forces wielded batons and fired tear gas at the protesters, some of whom had reached just a few metres away from Parliament. (Credits: X/ @SauravDassss)
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Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party at a bungalow near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, sources told The Indian Express.

The meeting came at a “neutral place” as demanded by the CJP following their talks on Monday when they complained about being made to wait for hours at Nadda’s residence.

The CJP leaders had earlier said they would not go to Nadda’s office this time, claiming that they had waited for hours before the previous meeting. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, “We are not going to anyone’s office… We could meet at a neutral place near Jantar Mantar.”

As the protest escalated on Tuesday, the Centre signalled on Tuesday that it was open to have further talks with the agitators. Nadda’s meeting with CJP leaders on Monday following their march to the Parliament turned inconclusive on Monday.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

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Liz Mathew
Liz Mathew
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Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home).  ... Read More

 

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