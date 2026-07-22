Ministers meet CJP leaders near Jantar Mantar in fresh round of talks

Nadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka Monday even as security forces wielded batons and fired tear gas at the protesters, some of whom had reached just a few metres away from Parliament. (Credits: X/ @SauravDassss)

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party at a bungalow near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, sources told The Indian Express.

The meeting came at a “neutral place” as demanded by the CJP following their talks on Monday when they complained about being made to wait for hours at Nadda’s residence.

The CJP leaders had earlier said they would not go to Nadda’s office this time, claiming that they had waited for hours before the previous meeting. CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, “We are not going to anyone’s office… We could meet at a neutral place near Jantar Mantar.”