Four UP ex-CMs hold on to government bungalows despite SC order; here’s why

Ever since the Supreme Court quashed a law allowing former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to live in government bungalows, the latter have been trotting out various reasons/excuses to hold on to the government property. The state government has already served notices to six former CMs with a 15-day deadline. Of these, only two, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh, have moved out while the rest — Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and ND Tiwary– are staying put.

Striking down clause 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, the Supreme Court had said the chief ministers are “at par with common citizens” once they demit their office.

A look at how the former UP CMs responded to the state government’s eviction order :

Narayan Dutt Tiwari

Three-time chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari has been living in his 1-A, Mall Avenue bungalow in posh Hazratganj area of Lucknow since the end of his term as Uttarakhand Chief Minister (2002-2007) over a decade ago. Tiwari lives there with his second wife, Ujjwala Tiwari, and son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari. After the eviction order, Ujjwala on Friday wrote to CM Yogi Adityanath, saying that her husband was undergoing treatment at Max Hospital, Saket in New Delhi for eight months and was in the last stages of his life. She should, therefore, be allowed to retain the property, she added.

Mayawati

Mayawati has occupied her 13-A, Mall Avenue bungalow since her last term as chief minister (2007-2012). After the Supreme Court’s judgment came out, she turned her house into a rest house, naming it after her political mentor Kanshiram. A board was found hanging outside her bungalow which read ‘Shri Kanshiram Ji Yadgaar Vishram Shthal’. According to ANI, Mayawati has written to CM Yogi Adityanath to convert the bungalow into ‘Kanshiram Vishram Sthal’.

Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, who owns the most expensive bungalow among all former chief ministers, has sought time for finding a rented accommodation or building his own house. In an interview to television channel ABP News, the former UP chief minister said, “The mistake I did was that I did not build a house for myself. I have asked the Supreme Court for some time to find a rented place. I am searching for an accommodation or if given time, I will build a house of my own.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch and three-time chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav has been living at 5, Vikramaditya Marg for the last 27 years. In his response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, he has sent a letter to the Uttar Pradesh estate department, seeking permission to hold his government bungalow for another two years. The reason for this delay has not been revealed by the estate department.

Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh vacated his 4, Kalidas Marg bungalow in Lucknow and has now shifted to his private house in 3/206 in Vipul Khand Gomtinagar.

Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh was living at 2, Mall Avenue, till he was appointed Rajasthan Governor in 2014. While he has shifted to the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur, he continued to use the government bungalow during his frequent visits to Lucknow. He has already started shifting his belongings and is expected to completely vacate the property by the end of May.

