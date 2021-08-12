Minister writes to PM over ‘attacks on religious minorities’ in Bangladesh

Minister of state for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, has written to Prime minister Narendra Modi highlighting recent alleged attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh. Thakur is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bongaon.

Thakur appealed to the Prime minister to look into the matter and “instruct the concerned department” to safeguard the “Right of Minority Community (Matua/Hindu) through multi dimensional perspective”.