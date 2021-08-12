Minister writes to PM over ‘attacks on religious minorities’ in Bangladesh

0 Comment(s) *
Minister of state for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, has written to Prime minister Narendra Modi highlighting recent alleged attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh. Thakur is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bongaon.
Thakur appealed to the Prime minister to look into the matter and “instruct the concerned department” to safeguard the “Right of Minority Community (Matua/Hindu) through multi dimensional perspective”.
