scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

Minister writes to PM over ‘attacks on religious minorities’ in Bangladesh

Thakur is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bongaon.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 12, 2021 4:30:11 am
PM Narendra Modi with emerging Matua leader Shantanu Thakur. (PTI)

Minister of state for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, has written to Prime minister Narendra Modi highlighting recent alleged attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh. Thakur is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bongaon.

Thakur appealed to the Prime minister to look into the matter and “instruct the concerned department” to safeguard the “Right of Minority Community (Matua/Hindu) through multi dimensional perspective”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 11: Latest News

Advertisement
X