Bengal: Minister, top district officials skip Governor’s Siliguri meet

As Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed dismay over the absence of a state minister and senior officers of administration and police at a meeting in Siliguri in Darjeeling district where he had gone to inaugurate a new chapter of a chamber of commerce, the TMC government slammed him, saying he “should avoid political gimmicks every day”.

“The Governor should not misuse the Constitutional jurisdiction and should avoid political gimmicks every day. Our TMC government is peoples’ government and is aware of what to do and what not to do,” a statement issued by Education Minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee stated.

“The new Governor, within 15 days of joining has exposed himself of not being a neutral person, by making politically biased statements against the government officers and government departments… The Governor should visit beautiful places in West Bengal and enjoy the hospitality of the State Government. This is desirable. What is not desirable is a Constitutional position, unnecessarily becoming over active, interfering in all respects of government business and government officers,” Chatterjee said.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar, on finding that senior government officials had skipped his meeting, said in Siliguri: “I think the minister, the secretary, the DM (District Magistrate) and others had unavoidable commitments. I am not a political person. I would have been happy if state officials had been a little more involved. I have seen a virtual and total absence of state officials here. The DM must have gone on leave. The man in charge of police was nowhere to be seen, too.”

“I am not judgmental. I wish in the next meeting where the head of state is present, the government officials would also be present,” the Governor added.

Tourism Minister Gautam Deb, District Magistrate Deepap Priya P and Police Commissioner Atharv Tripurari were scheduled to be present in the meeting.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Deb said he had informed the organisers earlier that he would not be present at the event. “I was invited by the chamber of commerce. The Governor was also invited by the same chamber of commerce. I was not invited by the Governor. I had already told the chamber that I am preoccupied and will not be able to attend it. There is no question of controversy here,” the minister said.

The Indian Express tried to reach out to the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner but failed to get their comments.

Meanwhile, representatives of various political parties met the Governor in the city. However, TMC leaders were conspicuous by their absence.

“Representatives of political parties gave representations to me which I will consider. The doors of Raj Bhavan are open to everyone irrespective of their political affiliations, colour or creed,” Dhankhar told reporters.

The absence of TMC leaders at the meeting comes close to the heels of the party expressing its unhappiness over Dhankhar going to Jadavpur University and escorting Union Minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo who was heckled and gheraoed by students for over three hours last Thursday.

Speaking on the Jadavpur University incident, Dhankhar on Tuesday said he had gone to the campus as he is the chancellor of the university.