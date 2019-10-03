Minister says single-use plastic ban in monuments

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel has announced a ban on single-use plastic items in and around historical monuments.

“Single-use plastic will not be allowed inside monuments and within 100 metres of them,” Patel said at the launch of tourism fair ‘Paryatan Parv’ at Rajpath Wednesday evening.

The Minister, however, did not specify when the ban would come into force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first called for a ban on single-use plastic during his Independence Day speech this year.

Tourism Ministry officials said the ban will come into effect in all ASI-protected monuments — they are currently working on alternatives to single-use plastic items like water bottles and cutlery. “We might install water dispensers and paper cup vending machines inside monument premises. But the challenging part would be to enforce the ban outside, where hawkers sell snacks and beverages,” said an official.