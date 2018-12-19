Minister Ramdas Athawale’s Rs 15-lakh self goal: It will come, slowly

Responding to a question on Narendra Modi’s poll promise in 2014 on black money stashed abroad, Union Minister and NDA partner Ramdas Athawale said that people will get Rs 15 lakh each in their bank accounts “slowly” and that RBI was not giving the money despite being told.

Replying in Marathi to a question from reporters at Islampur in Maharashtra’s Sangli district on Monday evening, Athawale said: “Rs 15 lakh will not come at a single time, but will come slowly. The government does not have so much money. The RBI was asked for money but they are not giving… An assurance was given but there are some technical difficulties… But Narendra Modi is a very active Prime Minister and has reached the people on many issues.”

During the Lok Sabha election campaign in 2014, Modi had promised to bring black money back to the country. At the time, he had also said that the volume of black money is such that if it is brought back, every person in the country would get Rs 15 lakh each in their bank accounts.

Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, also expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA would win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “Congress has won elections in a few states. But we will defeat them in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi will again become Prime Minister,” he said.