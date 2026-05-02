Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh to attend migration forum at UN

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the Indian delegation at the second International Migration Review Forum being held under the UN General Assembly in New York from May 4-8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Saturday.

The forum serves as the primary global platform to discuss and share progress on the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration and its intersection with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the MEA said.

The forum will consist of four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy debate, and a plenary, followed by the adoption of a progress declaration. Held first in 2022, India had then actively participated in the migration forum.