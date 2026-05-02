Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh to attend migration forum at UN

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh will lead the Indian delegation at the second International Migration Review Forum being held under the UN General Assembly in New York from May 4-8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Saturday.
The forum serves as the primary global platform to discuss and share progress on the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration and its intersection with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the MEA said.
The forum will consist of four interactive multi-stakeholder round tables, a policy debate, and a plenary, followed by the adoption of a progress declaration. Held first in 2022, India had then actively participated in the migration forum.
Singh will deliver India’s national statement at the plenary session. Besides, India will also host a side-event titled ‘Leveraging Digital Innovation in Migration Governance: The e-Migrate Experience of India’, on the margins of the forum.
During his visit to the US, Singh is also expected to meet senior UN officials as well as ministers of other member states. The second edition of the forum will be hosted by the UN General Assembly President, Annalena Baerbock, who was in India recently.
The MEA has made several efforts recently to promote safe, legal, and orderly mobility through bilateral agreements, the eMigrate portal, and pre-departure training. A new legislation is also in the works, to replace the 1983 Act and curb illegal recruitment.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More