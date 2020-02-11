Minister misled Parliament on quota: Congress slams govt

Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Monday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Congress on Monday targeted the ruling BJP over the Supreme Court’s judgment that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and promotions and that there is no fundamental right to reservation in promotions.

The Congress raised the issue in both Houses of Parliament and directed its state units to hold street protests on the issue this week. It asked all senior leaders, including MPs and MLAs, to participate in state-level protests before February 16 and then take it forward to district and block levels. Claiming that there was a “big conspiracy” to take away the rights of the deprived sections, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that it is in the DNA of the BJP and the RSS to try to erase reservations. “What could be bigger treason than this?” he asked.

The Congress argued that the BJP government of Uttarakhand filed a special leave petition on November 14, 2019 in Supreme Court and claimed that the judgment had come on that. “The minister has misled the House and definitely the Congress will move a privilege motion against the minister,” AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

