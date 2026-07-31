‘Minister lied’: KC Venugopal’s motion against Jitendra Singh for ‘no firing’ remark

Congress leader KC Venugopal moved a privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh Friday over his remark that no firing took place when student-protesters marched on Parliament on July 20.

In an X post Venugopal said the minister ‘blatantly lied on the floor of parliament’.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi met a pellet gun victim in front of the media… there are countless meda reports documenting victims of such firing and hospital records have also emerged of victims suffering from injuries from such firing,” Venugopal said. “The government cannot get away with such obvious falsehoods in Parliament. There should be action against the minister.”